SLO County Incident Management Team helps health department vaccinate more than 22k residents

The San Luis Obispo County Type 3 All-Hazard Incident Management Team (XSL IMT) announced Saturday it has helped the San Luis Obispo County Public Health Department vaccinate more than 22,000 community members.

According to a news release from CAL FIRE SLO, since late December 2020, XSL IMT has provided assistance to the county health department in establishing two COVID-19 vaccination clinics.

XSL IMT worked with the public health department, the Emergency Operations Center and other local agencies to establish the vaccination clinics in Paso Robles and Arroyo Grande. The Incident Management Team also coordinated with local fire departments, private and public ambulance agencies and other public safety-related entities, according to CAL FIRE SLO.

Since Jan. 4, the vaccination clinics in Paso Robles and Arroyo Grande are capable of vaccinating up to 5,000 county residents per week for up to six months. The north county site has vaccinated 10,955 individuals and the south county site has vaccinated 11,408 patients, according to CAL FIRE SLO officials.

XSL IMT said it is now transitioning all command and operations to the San Luis Obispo County Public Health Department.

"It has been an honor serving the great citizens of San Luis Obispo County," said incident commanders for the XSL IMT.

XSL IMT is a multi-jurisdictional, interdisciplinary team that assists agencies in San Luis Obispo County in managing emergencies consistent with the standards and goals of the Incident Command System and National Incident Management System, according to the press release.

