SLO County offers rapid testing event ahead of New Year's celebrations

Erin Fe
In this Dec. 23, 2021 photo, community members headed to Grover Beach for free rapid COVID-19 testing in a similar county pop-up event. The county is offering rapid tests to the first 150 people who stop by the Atascadero Lake Park Pavilion Community Room on Thurs., Dec. 30. Tests are available between 9 a.m. and 2 p.m.
Posted at 2:17 PM, Dec 28, 2021
and last updated 2021-12-28 17:17:36-05

Community members can receive a free rapid COVID-19 test in Atascadero on Thursday, San Luis Obispo County Public Health Department announced.

The department is hosting a free pop-up testing event on Dec. 30 at the Atascadero Lake Park Pavilion Community Room, located at 9315 Pismo Ave. in Atascadero.

The rapid antigen tests will be available from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., with a half hour break for lunch from 12-12:30 p.m.

Up to 150 no-cost COVID tests will be available for participants on a first-come, first-served basis, organizers said. Minors will need consent from a parent or guardian to receive a test.

Organizers add that masks are required in indoor public places across the county.

Health officials announced the pop-up event on the same day they reported 7 more cases of the omicron variant in San Luis Obispo County.

In one week, from Dec. 21 to 28, public health officials reported 659 new coronavirus cases across the county.

