SLO County opening up COVID-19 vaccinations to more people

San Luis Obispo County is opening up COVID-19 vaccination appointment eligibility to more residents.

Starting now, workers in the food and agriculture, emergency services, and education and childcare sectors, as well as people ages 16-64 with certain high-risk medical conditions or disabilities and caregivers providing in-home care to elderly or medically vulnerable residents can register for an appointment.

Public Health officials estimate this will make about 40,000 additional SLO County residents eligible for the vaccine.

Health officials say residents who are eligible based on their job will be asked to present a form of identification and a recent pay stub to verify employment. Those who are eligible because of a medical condition or disability will be asked to self-attest to their specific condition.

Healthcare workers and people 65 years of age and older have been eligible for vaccine appointments for some time. Education and childcare workers were also recently made eligible but only via appointments made through their employers.

County Health Officer Dr. Penny Borenstein said in a press conference Wednesday afternoon that the change comes as the Public Health Department has noticed a drop in demand for vaccines in the previously eligible sectors.

Health officials say the county has enough vaccine supply to administer 5,500 first doses next week at the county vaccine clinics in Arroyo Grande, Paso Robles, and San Luis Obispo.

To find out if you are eligible to receive the COVID-19 vaccine in SLO County and to register for an appointment, click here.