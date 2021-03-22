SLO County opens up COVID-19 vaccines to residents 50+

(UPDATE 10:19 p.m.): San Luis Obispo County is opening up COVID-19 vaccine eligibility to all residents age 50 and older.

Public Health officials say increased vaccine supply is allowing them to expand eligibility to more than 50 thousand community members.

On Monday, some San Luis Obispo County residents shared how ecstatic they are to now be eligible to get vaccinated.

"When I saw that, I felt like I hit the lottery," community member Melinda Luce said.

"[Seeing the announcement] felt great. I am 54, so I have been watching the brackets carefully and I think rightly so, there were others in line ahead of me and that's the way it should've been," resident Jason Wells said.

For Wells, getting vaccinated means getting to see his 85-year-old dad in-person again.

The two have only been able to see each other on FaceTime for nearly a year.

"Wow that gives me chills to think about. I think being apart helps you appreciate when you don't have it as much," Wells said.

SLO County Resident Traci Bradbury says she's looking forward to going back to some of her favorite local businesses.

"Now I'm just dying to go to the movies. I want to go to the Galaxy Theater in Atascadero," Bradbury said.

For Melinda Luce, she knows what's at stake when it comes to COVID-19 after losing her mom to the disease last summer.

She says she's excited to go to her vaccination appointment.

"I want to help everybody. I want to be a part of the solution for this and I want this virus to end," Luce said.

The health department says it has enough supply to administer 10,000 first doses this week and at least 10 thousand doses next week.

SLO County previously opened up vaccine eligibility to the following groups:



Health care and community health workers

Long-term care residents and staff

Education and childcare workers

Food and agriculture workers

Emergency services workers

Public transit workers

Janitorial service workers

Residents at high risk because of certain severe medical conditions or disabilities

Residents who live or work in a homeless shelter or a behavioral health facility

So far, health officials say nearly 110 thousand doses of vaccine have been administered in San Luis Obispo County.

To find out if you are eligible to receive the COVID-19 vaccine in SLO County and to register for an appointment, click here.