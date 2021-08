The San Luis Obispo County Public Health Department is hosting its 100th mobile COVID-19 vaccine clinic Monday evening.

It's scheduled to take place from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Wall 2 Wall Sports Club, an indoor soccer complex in Paso Robles.

Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson vaccines will be provided for free to anyone 12 years of age and older.

In addition, those who receive a vaccine can get free popcorn, sports drink, and a $25 gift card.

Wall 2 Wall is located at 2127 Vanderlip Court, Suite A.