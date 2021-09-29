SLO County Public Health clinics to offer COVID-19 boosters to select groups

The San Luis Obispo County Public Health Department will begin offering Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine boosters at Public Health clinics in Grover Beach, Paso Robles and San Luis Obispo.

Health officials say the booster shots will be reserved for those at greatest risk - people over the age of 65, those over 50 with certain high-risk medical conditions, and those in long-term care facilities.

Local health officials request other groups who are approved to get the booster - those between 18 and 49 with underlying medical conditions or those who are at higher risk due to occupational exposure - seek a Pfizer booster from their local pharmacy or another healthcare provider.

Documentation of age is required to receive a booster.

Because health officials are expecting a growing demand for the shots, Public Health clinics will also now be open on Saturdays from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Appointments can be made at myturn.ca.gov. A limited number of walk-ins will be accepted, depending on available supply.

The SLO County Public Health clinics are located at 2191 Johnson Avenue in San Luis Obispo, 723 Walnut Drive in Paso Robles, and 286 South 16th Street, building B, in Grover Beach. Click here for hours of operation.

To learn more about San Luis Obispo County's coronavirus response, visit readyslo.org.