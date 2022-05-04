Watch

SLO County Public Health Department reports continuing rise in COVID-19 cases

Posted at 4:35 PM, May 04, 2022
The San Luis Obispo County Public Health Department is reporting another increase in cases of COVID-19.

On Wednesday, the health department reported 249 new coronavirus cases over the past week. There were no additional deaths.

There are 297 known active cases in SLO County with four people hospitalized. None are in the ICU.

The current 14-day case average is now 25, up from 13 one week ago.

The health department says the numbers do not include rapid or at-home tests. Instead, it only includes PCR tests in the county.

Since June 2021, SLO County residents who are not fully vaccinated have made up: 64.4% of cases, 74% of hospitalizations and 68.3% of deaths.

