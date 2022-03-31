SLO County Public Health offering second COVID-19 boosters for 50+, immunocompromised

San Luis Obispo County Public Health is now offering second booster doses of the Pfizer and Moderna COVID-19 vaccines for free at its clinics in Grover Beach, Paso Robles, and San Luis Obispo.

Anyone 50 and older and those 12 and older with certain immune-compromising conditions are eligible to receive the shot.

According to health officials, data shows that two vaccine doses plus a booster provide strong protection against severe illness and death but that protection can wane over time. They say a second booster can help strengthen that protection.

Second boosters have now been formally authorized for emergency use by the U.S. Food & Drug Administration (FDA) and recommended by the Centers for Disease Control & Prevention (CDC), and Western States Scientific Safety Review Workgroup.

To make an appointment to receive a COVID-19 vaccine at a San Luis Obispo County Public Health clinic, click here or call (805) 781-5500