SLO County Public Health to offer third doses of COVID-19 to immunocompromised

The San Luis Obispo County Public Health Department will offer third doses of the Moderna and Pfizer COVID-19 vaccines to people who are severely immunocompromised starting Monday, Aug. 23.

Health officials say people with compromised immune systems may have a reduced ability to respond to vaccines and, therefore, a third dose can help increase vaccine effectiveness for this group.

Last week, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recommended a third dose of the Moderna and Pfizer COVID-19 vaccines to people who have:



Been receiving active cancer treatment for tumors or cancers of the blood

Received an organ transplant and are taking medicine to suppress the immune system

Received a stem cell transplant within the last two years or are taking medicine to suppress the immune system

Moderate or severe primary immunodeficiency (such as DiGeorge syndrome or Wiskott-Aldrich syndrome)

Advanced or untreated HIV infection

Active treatment with high-dose corticosteroids or other drugs that may suppress your immune response

Third dose appointments will be available at SLO County Public Health clinics in San Luis Obispo, Grover Beach, and Paso Robles.

County health officials say individuals will self-attest to their specific condition and will not need a doctor's note.

Third doses will not be offered at mobile clinics.

To sign up for a COVID-19 vaccine appointment at a Public Health clinic, visit MyTurn.ca.gov or call (833) 422-4255.