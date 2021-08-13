SLO County reports 2 more COVID-19 deaths, 400 new cases since Tuesday

San Luis Obispo County Public Health officials reported Friday that two more county residents have died due to COVID-19.

Officials say the two people were in their 80s and 90s.

To date, San Luis Obispo County has had 271 deaths attributed to COVID-19.

Health officials say SLO County has added 400 new cases of COVID-19 just since Tuesday.

Twenty-eight people are currently hospitalized with coronavirus, including eight patients who are in the ICU.

County officials say they sequence a subset of all positive COVID-19 results to identify which strain of the virus caused the infection, and in the past week, all of the cases sequenced were of the Delta variant.

SLO County Public Health is now reporting COVID-19 case data twice a week - on Tuesdays and Fridays.

Since the start of the pandemic, San Luis Obispo County has recorded a total of 23,359 cases of COVID-19.

The following data show the increase in cases by occupation:



Unknown: +263 to 5,081

Incarcerated: +4 to 2,612

Higher education: +5 to 2526

Office, Management, Sales or Retail: +38 to 2137

Educational and child care settings: +13 to 2,129

Craftsman, Construction Workers, etc.: +14 to 1,819

Retired: +23 to 1,784

Unemployed: +12 to 1,632

Health Care and Dental: +16 to 1,063

Professional, Technical and related…+5 to 824

Food service: +4 to 751

First Responders: +2 to 650

Agriculture: +1 to 318

No change to veterinarians and other animal health, military recruit or trainee or other.

SLO County Public Health is offering $25 gift cards to residents who get vaccinated this August at Public Health clinics. To make a vaccine appointment, visit myturn.ca.gov or call (833) 422-4255. Walk-ins are also accepted at the county clinics. Click here for a list of locations.