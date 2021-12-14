SLO County reports 2 new COVID deaths, 158 new cases since Friday

San Luis Obispo County has reported two new deaths from COVID-19 and 158 new cases across the county on Tuesday.

The data, updated Dec. 14, brings the total number of active cases in the county to 307.

Officials report 15 county residents have been hospitalized with COVID-19, including four in the ICU.

Since the start of the pandemic, 368 county residents have died as a result of the virus.

Delta remains the dominant variant across the county. Public health officials have not reported any cases of the omicron variant in the county.

San Luis Obispo County health officials update the county's COVID-19 data each Tuesday and Friday.

Vaccine appointments, including appointments for booster doses, can be set up at myturn.ca.gov, and no-cost COVID-19 tests are available at community testing sites across the county.