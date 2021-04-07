SLO County reports 22 new COVID-19 cases

San Luis Obispo County Public Health officials reported 22 new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday, bringing the county's total to 20,671 confirmed cases as of April 7.

Health officials say ten people are currently hospitalized. Another 206 are recovering at home and officials say 20,195 people have recovered.

Eleven of the 38 licensed and staffed ICU beds in the county are currently occupied. None are taken by COVID-19 patients, but one SLO County resident is in an ICU outside of the county.

San Luis Obispo County has had 256 deaths attributed to the virus.

Breakdown of cases by location:



Paso Robles - 4,055

San Luis Obispo - 4,053

California Men's Colony (inmates) - 2,384

Atascadero - 1,969

Nipomo - 1,551

Arroyo Grande - 1,455

Grover Beach - 863

Oceano - 690

Templeton - 611

San Miguel - 519

Los Osos - 485

Morro Bay - 422

Cal Poly (campus residents) - 375

Pismo Beach - 335

Atascadero State Hospital (patients) - 206

Cambria - 177

Santa Margarita - 144

Shandon - 139

Creston - 85

Cayucos - 69

Avila Beach - 30

San Simeon - 21

Bradley - 7

The locations of 14 additional cases are under investigation, and another 11 are listed as "other," which includes communities with fewer than five cases. The Public Health Department is not identifying those locations.

TESTING

Community COVID-19 testing sites are currently open to the public in San Luis Obispo, Paso Robles, Morro Bay, Grover Beach, and Nipomo.

Appointments are available but walk-ins are also now being accepted. Click here to schedule an appointment.

VACCINATIONS

San Luis Obispo County has opened up vaccine eligibility to the following groups:



Residents 30 years of age and older

Residents at high risk because of certain severe medical conditions or disabilities

Education and child care workers

Emergency services workers

Food and agriculture workers

Public transit workers

Janitorial service workers

Health care and community health workers

Long-term care facility residents and staff

Residents who live or work in a homeless shelter or a behavioral health facility

Court system and jurors

To find out if you are eligible to receive the COVID-19 vaccine in SLO County and to register for an appointment, click here.

Public Health officials will hold a briefing Wednesday afternoon to update the public on the county's COVID-19 response. KSBY News will live stream that press conference beginning at 3:15 p.m. on ksby.com/live.

For more information on the county's coronavirus response, visit readyslo.org.