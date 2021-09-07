SLO County reports 345 new COVID cases Tuesday, no new deaths

SLO County health officials released the latest county COVID numbers on Tuesday.

They tallied 345 new COVID cases since Friday. No new deaths have been reported.

County officials recorded 105 cases on Saturday, 56 on Sunday and 112 on Monday. 72 new cases had been recorded on Tuesday by the afternoon.

Because of the Labor Day holiday on Sept. 6, the SLO County COVID community testing sites were open on Saturday, Sept. 4, and closed on Monday, Sept. 6. The community testing sites were not open on Sunday.

A total of 284 people have died from COVID in San Luis Obispo County since the pandemic's start.

Currently, there are 1,602 active COVID cases across the county. 54 patients are hospitalized with coronavirus, including 16 patients in the ICU.

45% of the 38 licensed and staffed ICU beds in the county remain available. 21 are currently occupied, including 16 by coronavirus patients.

The delta variant is active in San Luis Obispo County. Public health data shows that 216 total cases have been traced to the delta variant in the county. Health officials explain that not all COVID cases are sequenced, so the actual number of variant cases is likely higher.

Since June 15, 76.9% of COVID cases in SLO County have occurred in people who are not fully vaccinated. Those not fully vaccinated have made up 85.5% of the COVID hospitalizations and 79.0% of COVID deaths since then.

Since the start of the pandemic, San Luis Obispo County has recorded a total of 26,488 cases of coronavirus.

Free coronavirus testing is available to the public at the old train station in Paso Robles and at the San Luis Obispo Veteran's Hall. Both locations are open Mondays through Fridays from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Click here to register for an appointment. Walk-ins are also welcome.

Local urgent cares are also offering testing, though health officials urge people to call ahead for availability.

To schedule a free COVID-19 vaccine appointment, visit myturn.ca.gov. Information on mobile and pop-up clinics is available here.

SLO County Public Health updates their COVID-19 case data twice per week, on Tuesdays and Fridays.

To learn more about San Luis Obispo County's coronavirus response, visit readyslo.org.