SLO County reports 460 new COVID-19 cases since Friday, 5 additional deaths

San Luis Obispo County Public Health officials on Tuesday reported 460 new cases of COVID-19 since the last report on Friday.

Five additional COVID-19 related deaths were also reported. SLO County has had a total of 279 deaths attributed to COVID-19.

Since the start of the pandemic, San Luis Obispo County has recorded a total of 24,622 positive cases.

Currently, 1,483 people are recovering from COVID-19 at home while 55 people are hospitalized, including 16 patients who are in the ICU. SLO County is reportedly now at 50% ICU bed capacity.

Free coronavirus testing is available to the public at the old train station in Paso Robles and the San Luis Obispo Veteran's Hall. Both locations are open Mondays through Fridays from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Click here to register for an appointment. Walk-ins are also welcome.

Local urgent cares are also offering testing, but health officials say some facilities have seen an increase in testing appointments, so calling ahead is encouraged.

To schedule an appointment for a COVID-19 vaccination, visit myturn.ca.gov. For information on mobile and pop-up vaccine clinics in San Luis Obispo County, click here.

SLO County Public Health reports COVID-19 case data twice a week - on Tuesdays and Fridays.

To learn more about San Luis Obispo County's coronavirus response, visit readyslo.org.