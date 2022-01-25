SLO County reports 5 more COVID-19 related deaths, dozens of outbreaks

San Luis Obispo County Public Health officials are reporting 2,134 new cases of COVID-19 since the last report on Friday.

Five more COVID-19 related deaths were also reported, bringing the county's total to 389 deaths since the start of the pandemic. Those who died ranged in age from 75 to 100.

There are 3,059 known active cases of COVID-19 in the county with 54 people in the hospital. Ten of those patients are in the ICU.

SLO County health officials say the county's 14-day case average has reached an all-time high of 590, but they add that the latest numbers do not include at-home rapid antigen tests, so the actual number of local cases is likely higher.

More than 11,000 cases of COVID-19 have been reported so far this January, with 4,844 new cases in the last week alone. Health officials say that's more than the previous two months combined.

Health officials say they are responding to approximately 60 active outbreaks of COVID-19 in congregate care, skilled nursing, and corrections facilities.

According to figures from Public Health, between June 15, 2021 and Jan. 24, 2022, San Luis Obispo County residents who are not fully vaccinated made up 66.2% of cases, 78.8% of hospitalizations, and 76.1% of COVID-19 deaths.

Sixty-six percent of eligible SLO County residents are fully vaccinated as of January 25, and 48.9 percent have received a booster shot.

To schedule an appointment for a COVID-19 vaccination, visit myturn.ca.gov. For information on mobile and pop-up vaccine clinics in San Luis Obispo County, click here.

Free coronavirus testing is available to the public in Paso Robles, San Luis Obispo, Grover Beach, and Morro Bay. Click here to register for an appointment.

Local urgent cares and many pharmacies also offer testing. Calling ahead for availability is encouraged.

SLO County Public Health typically reports COVID-19 case data twice a week - on Tuesdays and Fridays

To learn more about San Luis Obispo County's coronavirus response, visit slopublichealth.org/COVID19.