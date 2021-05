SLO County reports 7 new COVID-19 cases

San Luis Obispo County Public Health officials are reporting 7 new cases of COVID-19 over three days, bringing the county's total to 21,263 confirmed cases as of May 24.

Health officials say five people are currently hospitalized. Another 63 are recovering at home and officials say 20,934 people have recovered.

San Luis Obispo County has had 261 deaths attributed to the virus.

Breakdown of cases by location:



Paso Robles - 4,164

San Luis Obispo - 4,027

California Men's Colony (inmates) - 2,380

Atascadero - 2,034

Nipomo - 1,571

Arroyo Grande - 1,491

Grover Beach - 885

Oceano - 692

Cal Poly (campus residents) - 653

Templeton - 649

San Miguel - 523

Los Osos - 497

Morro Bay - 441

Pismo Beach - 342

Atascadero State Hospital (patients) - 188

Cambria - 180

Santa Margarita - 150

Shandon - 140

Creston - 89

Cayucos - 71

Avila Beach - 30

San Simeon - 20

Bradley - 7

The locations of 12 additional cases are under investigation, and another 27 are listed as "other," which includes communities with fewer than five cases. The Public Health Department is not identifying those locations.

TESTING

Community COVID-19 testing sites are currently open to the public in San Luis Obispo, Paso Robles, Morro Bay, and Grover Beach.

Appointments are available but walk-ins are also accepted. Click here to schedule an appointment.

VACCINATIONS

All San Luis Obispo County residents 12 years of age and older are eligible to register for a COVID-19 vaccine appointment. Click here for information on how to sign up.

For more information on the county's coronavirus response, visit readyslo.org.