SLO County reports 7 new COVID-19 deaths

San Luis Obispo County health officials have reported 7 additional deaths related to COVID-19 in the last week.

According to data published Wednesday, 443 new cases were reported among residents in the week of July 20 through July 27. There are 473 active cases in the county.

The 14-day daily case average is 62. Last week it was reported as 93.

7 people are currently hospitalized and no one is in the ICU.

San Luis Obispo County has seen 60,747 total cases of COVID-19 since the pandemic began in 2020. There have been a total of 528 deaths.

In San Luis Obispo County, 62.2% of positive COVID-19 cases are among residents who are not fully vaccinated.

More information on testing and treatment resources in San Luis Obispo County is available online.