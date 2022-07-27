Watch Now

Coronavirus

Actions

SLO County reports 7 new COVID-19 deaths

COVID SLO County.png
KSBY
COVID SLO County.png
Posted at 2:15 PM, Jul 27, 2022
and last updated 2022-07-27 17:15:45-04

San Luis Obispo County health officials have reported 7 additional deaths related to COVID-19 in the last week.

According to data published Wednesday, 443 new cases were reported among residents in the week of July 20 through July 27. There are 473 active cases in the county.

The 14-day daily case average is 62. Last week it was reported as 93.

7 people are currently hospitalized and no one is in the ICU.

San Luis Obispo County has seen 60,747 total cases of COVID-19 since the pandemic began in 2020. There have been a total of 528 deaths.

In San Luis Obispo County, 62.2% of positive COVID-19 cases are among residents who are not fully vaccinated.

More information on testing and treatment resources in San Luis Obispo County is available online.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Coronavirus Resources and Information

San Luis Obispo County COVID-19 Statistics San Luis Obispo County Testing Information San Luis Obispo County Vaccine Information Santa Barbara County COVID-19 Statistics Santa Barbara County Testing Information Santa Barbara County Vaccine Information Tracking COVID-19 in CA