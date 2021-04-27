SLO County reports 8 new COVID-19 cases

San Luis Obispo County Public Health officials are reporting 8 new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday, bringing the county's total to 21,138 confirmed cases as of April 27.

Health officials say six people are currently hospitalized. Another 173 are recovering at home and officials say 20,697 people have recovered.

Seven of the 38 licensed and staffed ICU beds in the county are currently occupied. None are taken by COVID-19 patients, but two SLO County residents are in an ICU outside of the county.

San Luis Obispo County has had 260 deaths attributed to the virus.

Breakdown of cases by location:



San Luis Obispo - 4,242

Paso Robles - 4,136

California Men's Colony (inmates) - 2,384

Atascadero - 2,018

Nipomo - 1,573

Arroyo Grande - 1,482

Grover Beach - 882

Oceano - 695

Templeton - 631

San Miguel - 527

Los Osos - 495

Morro Bay - 435

Cal Poly (campus residents) - 376

Pismo Beach - 339

Atascadero State Hospital (patients) - 207

Cambria - 178

Santa Margarita - 149

Shandon - 141

Creston - 88

Cayucos - 70

Avila Beach - 30

San Simeon - 21

Bradley - 7

The locations of 21 additional cases are under investigation, and another 11 are listed as "other," which includes communities with fewer than five cases. The Public Health Department is not identifying those locations.

TESTING

Community COVID-19 testing sites are currently open to the public in San Luis Obispo, Paso Robles, Morro Bay, and Grover Beach.

Appointments are available but walk-ins are also now being accepted. Click here to schedule an appointment.

VACCINATIONS

All San Luis Obispo County residents 16 years of age and older are eligible to register for a COVID-19 vaccine appointment. Click here for information on how to sign up.

For more information on the county's coronavirus response, visit readyslo.org.