SLO County reports 9 more COVID-19 deaths, declining hospitalizations

San Luis Obispo County Public Health officials on Wednesday confirmed nine more deaths due to COVID-19 since last week's report.

Those who died ranged in age from their 60s to their 90s.

Meanwhile, health officials report that hospitalizations continue to decline in San Luis Obispo County and are now at their lowest point since July 2021.

Two people are currently hospitalized with COVID-19, including one patient who is in the ICU.

Officials say COVID-19 cases have remained relatively stable since last week. There are 151 known active cases in the county; 237 new cases have been reported since last Wednesday.

The health department estimates that the BA.2 strain of the Omicron variant now accounts for about 40 percent of COVID-19 cases in San Luis Obispo County.

"It is likely that BA.2 will become the dominant strain here in SLO County, but it is not yet clear if that will lead to a plateau or a surge in cases," said Dr. Penny Borenstein, County Health Officer, in a press release issued Wednesday. "So far, while we have seen the proportion of BA.2 increase locally, we have not yet seen an associated increase in severe illness or hospitalizations."

Free coronavirus testing remains available at public health-run sites in Grover Beach, Morro Bay, San Luis Obispo, and Paso Robles. The Morro Bay site will be closed starting March 31. To make an appointment for a COVID-19 test, click here.

COVID-19 vaccine appointments are available at myturn.ca.gov. Click here for information on mobile clinics in your area.

The San Luis Obispo County Public Health Department releases COVID-19 data once a week on Wednesdays.

To learn more about San Luis Obispo County's coronavirus response, visit slopublichealth.org/COVID19.

