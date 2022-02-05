SLO County reports downward trend in COVID-19 cases

San Luis Obispo County Public Health officials say the county is seeing a slight downward trend in COVID-19 cases.

On Friday, officials reported 645 new cases of coronavirus since the last report on Tuesday.

Two more COVID-19 related deaths were also reported, bringing the county's total to 404 deaths since the start of the pandemic. Those who died were in their 60s and 70s.

There are 2,505 known active cases of COVID-19 in SLO County, 136 less than Tuesday's report.

Thirty-six people are in the hospital, down from 44 on Tuesday. Six of those patients are in the ICU.

While Public Health officials say pressure on the local health care system appears to be easing, the county's positivity rate remains high.

"More than one in four people getting tested at our community sites are positive for COVID-19, which indicates the virus continues to spread widely," said Dr. Penny Borenstein, County Health Officer. "Although this is down a bit from a high of more than 30 percent in January, we remain in an unstable period driven by the Omicron variant. We also recognize that reported numbers are likely low, due to an increasing number of cases diagnosed with at-home tests."

Free coronavirus testing is available to the public in Paso Robles, San Luis Obispo, Grover Beach, and Morro Bay. Click here to register for an appointment.

Local urgent cares and many pharmacies also offer testing. Calling ahead for availability is encouraged.

To schedule an appointment for a COVID-19 vaccination, visit myturn.ca.gov. For information on mobile vaccine clinics in San Luis Obispo County, click here.

SLO County Public Health typically reports COVID-19 case data twice a week - on Tuesdays and Fridays

To learn more about San Luis Obispo County's coronavirus response, visit slopublichealth.org/COVID19.