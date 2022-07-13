SLO County reports jump in COVID-19 cases, drop in hospitalizations

Active COVID-19 cases have gone up, but hospitalizations have gone down, according to new data published Wednesday by the San Luis Obispo County Public Health Department.

Health officials reported 873 new cases across the county in the past seven days. There were 685 active cases as of Wednesday.

Nine patients are hospitalized with the virus, down from 18 patients reported last week. None of the patients are in the ICU.

No new deaths from the virus have been reported.

This comes a week after the health department shared 10 county residents had died due to COVID-19, though health officials told KSBY the high number was due to a backlog in the reporting process.

#COVID19 cases have increased this week, while hospitalizations have decreased. 14-day daily average has increased to 98 (from 68 last week).



💊 For testing and treatment, see https://t.co/wPqNliYi1q.



📈 For more data, see https://t.co/BLoPyCzDER. pic.twitter.com/8Sz9bOp0AV — SLO Public Health (@SLOPublicHealth) July 13, 2022

The jump in cases brings the 14-day daily average to 98, up from 68 last week.

Information on local testing and treatment resources are available on the county's website.