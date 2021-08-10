Watch

SLO County reports two deaths, sharp rise in COVID-19 hospitalizations

Posted at 2:42 PM, Aug 10, 2021
On Tuesday, San Luis Obispo County public health officials have reported two more COVID-19 deaths in the county.

The two people, both county residents, were in their fifties.

This brings the county death toll to 269.

There are currently 26 county residents hospitalized from COVID-19, including five in the ICU. There are 603 new cases of COVID-19 this week, marking a 56% increase over the previous week.

75% of the cases have occurred in people under 50 years old.

The Public Health Department says that they haven't seen numbers like these since February 2021.

"Our 14-day average case counts are at a level we haven't seen in nearly six months," Dr. Rick Rosen, Deputy Health Officer for the county, said. "COVID-19 isn't going away, and we all need to do what we can to protect ourselves and our community."

Rosen implored county residents to get vaccinated.

Right now, the Public Health Department is giving $25 gift cards to residents who get the vaccine. Those who refer someone to get a vaccine could win a gift basket, the county says.

Vaccine appointments can be set online up at myturn.ca.gov.

