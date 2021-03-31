SLO County residents age 30+ now eligible for COVID-19 vaccine

San Luis Obispo County is opening up COVID-19 vaccine eligibility to all residents 30 years of age and older.

County Public Health officials say that makes about 60,000 additional SLO County residents eligible for the vaccine; however, those at highest risk of serious COVID-19 outcomes will be prioritized when it comes to scheduling appointments.

Eligible residents can register for an appointment through the county's three vaccine clinics in Paso Robles, San Luis Obispo, and Arroyo Grande by visiting recoverslo.org/vaccine or calling the Phone Assistance Center at (805) 543-2444 or (805) 781-4280.

The County Public Health Department reports it has enough vaccine supply to administer about 10,000 first doses next week.

Other currently eligible groups include:



Residents at high risk because of certain severe medical conditions or disabilities

Education and child care workers

Emergency services workers

Food and agriculture workers

Public transit workers

Janitorial service workers

Health care and community health workers

Long-term care facility residents and staff

Residents who live or work in a homeless shelter or a behavioral health facility

Court system and jurors

County officials note that some vaccine providers that receive their vaccine allocation from the federal government, including pharmacies, may not offer vaccines to those 30+ right away.

For more information on the county's coronavirus response, visit readyslo.org.