SLO County residents encouraged to proactively register for second COVID-19 dose

San Luis Obispo County residents who received their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine at one of the county's three mass vaccination clinics can now proactively schedule their second dose appointment.

Previously, those people were asked to wait to hear from the County Public Health Department before booking their second appointment. Now, residents who received their first dose at a county site can use the county's online second dose date calculator to determine when they'll be eligible for their second dose, then book their appointment up to one week in advance.

Second-dose appointments open every Wednesday by 9 a.m. for the following week.

People who received the Pfizer vaccine can book their second appointment three weeks after their first dose. Those who received the Moderna vaccine can book their appointments four weeks after their first dose.

Health officials say getting the second dose later than the recommended three or four weeks is not harmful and does not require re-starting the series of shots.

To sign up for a second dose appointment, visit Recoverslo.org/VaccineAppointments or call the Phone Assistance Center at (805) 543-2444.

San Luis Obispo County has opened up vaccine eligibility to the following groups:



Residents 30 years of age and older

Residents at high risk because of certain severe medical conditions or disabilities

Education and child care workers

Emergency services workers

Food and agriculture workers

Public transit workers

Janitorial service workers

Health care and community health workers

Long-term care facility residents and staff

Residents who live or work in a homeless shelter or a behavioral health facility

Court system and jurors

For more information on the county's coronavirus response, visit readyslo.org.

