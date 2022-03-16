SLO County sees a significant decrease in active COVID-19 cases

San Luis Obispo County Health officials are reporting a decrease in active COVID-19 cases in data released Wednesday.

The report, the first update in a week, showed a continued drop in active cases which is 194 compared to the previous 344 active cases reported on March 9.

Health officials report 10 more county residents have died due to COVID-19, bringing the total death count to 480 since the pandemic began.

In the last week, county health officials recorded 147 new COVID-19 cases.

Nine county residents are hospitalized with the virus, including two in the ICU.

Since June 15, 2021, SLO County residents who are not fully vaccinated have made up 65% of cases, 76% of hospitalizations, and nearly 68% of deaths.

Health officials report 67% of SLO County residents are fully vaccinated and 52% of those who are fully vaccinated have been boosted.

To schedule an appointment for a COVID-19 vaccination, visit myturn.ca.gov. For information on mobile vaccine clinics in San Luis Obispo County, click here.

Free coronavirus testing is available to the public in Paso Robles, San Luis Obispo, Grover Beach and Morro Bay. Click here to register for an appointment.

Public health officials update COVID-19 data for San Luis Obispo once per week, on Wednesdays.

To learn more about San Luis Obispo County's coronavirus response, visit slopublichealth.org/COVID19.