SLO County to begin offering antigen tests at COVID-19 testing sites

The San Luis Obispo County-operated COVID-19 testing sites in Grover Beach, Paso Robles, and San Luis Obispo will begin offering antigen tests in addition to PCR tests starting next week.

Antigen test results are available in less than two hours while PCR test results usually take about two days.

County health officials say anyone who has symptoms of COVID-19 and tests negative on an antigen test will be offered a more sensitive PCR test.

The tests are free of charge, but health insurance information will be collected from those who have insurance.

To make an appointment, visit slopublichealth.org/testing.

The COVID-19 testing site in Morro Bay will close permanently on Wednesday, March 30, because of a decrease in demand.

To learn more about San Luis Obispo County's coronavirus response, visit slopublichealth.org/COVID19.