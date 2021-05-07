SLO County to close mass vaccination clinics in June

San Luis Obispo County will be closing its three mass vaccination clinics in Arroyo Grande, Paso Robles, and San Luis Obispo on June 4.

Since health care providers and pharmacies across the county are now offering the COVID-19 vaccine, county health officials say they'll be shifting their resources to mobile vaccine clinics.

While they're still open, appointments at the three clinics can be made through the state's My Turn system. The clinics in Arroyo Grande and Paso Robles are also accepting walk-ins.

Health officials say anyone who receives their first dose from the county after May 14 will be able to get their second dose from a regular Public Health clinic or a pharmacy.

County health officials say the three clinics have administered more than 151,687 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine so far.