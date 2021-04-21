SLO County transitions to My Turn for vaccine appointments

San Luis Obispo County has transitioned to the state's My Turn website for scheduling of COVID-19 vaccine appointments.

Anyone who previously registered through the county's recoverslo.org website was reportedly able to make a first-dose appointment for next week.

All other residents 16 years of age and older who want to receive the vaccine at one of the county's three mass vaccination clinics should visit myturn.ca.gov or call (833) 422-4255.

Vaccine appointments are also available at other San Luis Obispo County providers, including several local pharmacies, separately from My Turn. Residents can use the CDC's Vaccine Finder app, vaccinefinder.org, to find available appointments.

For more information on getting a COVID-19 shot in San Luis Obispo County visit, recoverslo.org/vaccine or call the SLO County Phone Assistance Center at (805) 543-2444.

For information on COVID-19 vaccinations in Santa Barbara County, click here.