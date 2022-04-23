Watch

SLO County updates COVID-19 quarantine guidelines

Posted at 9:14 PM, Apr 22, 2022
and last updated 2022-04-23 00:34:45-04

San Luis Obispo County has updated its COVID-19 quarantine and isolation guidelines.

Under the new guidelines, people who have been exposed to COVID-19, but do not have symptoms, are no longer required to quarantine at home.

The new guidelines align the county with the state’s guidelines.

The new guidelines also state that people should get tested for COVID-19 five days after exposure and that anyone who tests positive or develops COVID-19 symptoms must immediately isolate.

“The bottom line is still, stay home if you’re sick or test positive for COVID-19. If you’re exposed to COVID-19, please be vigilant about masking, testing, and monitoring for symptoms; and be honest with yourself and others if you start to experience even mild symptoms like a headache or sore throat,” said Dr. Penny Borenstein, San Luis Obispo County Health Officer.

County health officials also recommend that people wear a face mask around others for 10 days after exposure.

“If you are exposed and do not quarantine, please remember you must be extremely diligent in masking until after day ten. That means avoiding situations where you might take off your mask, like eating at a restaurant,” said Dr. Borenstein.

Quarantining is still required in high-risk residential settings and is recommended for people who had a high-risk exposure, have not been vaccinated, or are immune compromised.

For updates on COVID-19 in San Luis Obispo County or other changes in COVID-19 policy, visit this website or call the recorded Public Health Information Line at (805) 788-2903.

