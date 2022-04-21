SLO County's 14-day COVID-19 case average drops

San Luis Obispo County has added 70 new COVID-19 cases in the past week.

Health officials say that brings the county's 14-day average to 9, down from 14 last week.

There are 183 known active cases in the county and three people are hospitalized with the virus.

No new deaths were reported in the past week.

San Luis Obispo County officials update the county's COVID-19 data weekly on Wednesdays.

For information on free coronavirus testing sites in San Luis Obispo County, click here.

To schedule an appointment for a COVID-19 vaccination, visit myturn.ca.gov or click here to locate a clinic in SLO County.