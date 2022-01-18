SLO County's 14-day daily average COVID-19 case rate hits all-time high

San Luis Obispo County Public Health officials are reporting 1,565 new cases of COVID-19 since the last report on Friday.

Health officials say San Luis Obispo County’s 14-day daily average has risen to an all-time high of 383. A total of 6,350 cases have been reported so far in January; this compares to 7,437 for the entire month of January 2021.

There are 2,225 known active cases of COVID-19 in the county with 55 people in the hospital. Eight of those patients are in the ICU. Health officials say the number of hospitalizations does not include patients with active COVID-19 who are hospitalized for other reasons.

Two more COVID-19 related deaths were also reported on Tuesday, bringing the county's total to 380 since the start of the pandemic. Those who died were in their 80s to 100.

“Our local health care system and hospital staff are under immense pressure driven by the highly contagious Omicron variant. Please do not go to the ER for COVID-19 testing or mild symptoms. If you’re not up to date on your COVID-19 vaccination, please make an appointment today to get this protection,” said Dr. Penny Borenstein, County Health Officer.

Free coronavirus testing is available to the public in Paso Robles, San Luis Obispo, Grover Beach, and Morro Bay. Click here to register for an appointment.

Local urgent cares and many pharmacies also offer testing. Calling ahead for availability is encouraged.

According to figures from Public Health, between June 15, 2021 and Jan. 10, 2022, San Luis Obispo County residents who are not fully vaccinated made up 69.1% of cases, 81.3% of hospitalizations, and 74.5% of COVID-19 deaths.

A little more than 66% of eligible SLO County residents are vaccinated as of January 18, and 45% have received a booster shot.

To schedule an appointment for a COVID-19 vaccination, visit myturn.ca.gov. For information on mobile and pop-up vaccine clinics in San Luis Obispo County, click here.

SLO County Public Health typically reports COVID-19 case data twice a week - on Tuesdays and Fridays

To learn more about San Luis Obispo County's coronavirus response, visit readyslo.org.