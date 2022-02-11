SLO County's COVID-19 case average continues to drop, 10 more deaths reported Thursday

San Luis Obispo County Public Health officials on Thursday reported 10 more deaths attributed to COVID-19, as the county's 14-day case average continues a downward trend.

Those who died ranged in age from their 40s to 90s. SLO County has had 424 COVID-19 related deaths since the start of the pandemic.

The county also recorded 695 new COVID-19 cases since Tuesday.

SLO County's 14-day case average is now 292, down from 389 on Tuesday.

There are 1,748 known active cases of COVID-19 in the county. Twenty-nine people are in the hospital. Seven of those patients are in the ICU.

According to figures from Public Health, between June 15, 2021 and Feb. 8, 2022, San Luis Obispo County residents who are not fully vaccinated made up 65.1% of cases, 76.8% of hospitalizations, and 72.1% of COVID-19 deaths.

To schedule an appointment for a COVID-19 vaccination, visit myturn.ca.gov. For information on mobile vaccine clinics in San Luis Obispo County, click here.

Free coronavirus testing is available to the public in Paso Robles, San Luis Obispo, Grover Beach, and Morro Bay. Click here to register for an appointment.

Local urgent cares and many pharmacies also offer testing. Calling ahead for availability is encouraged.

SLO County Public Health typically reports COVID-19 case data twice a week - on Tuesdays and Fridays. However, numbers were reported one day early this week because of the observance of Abraham Lincoln's birthday on Friday.

To learn more about San Luis Obispo County's coronavirus response, visit slopublichealth.org/COVID19.