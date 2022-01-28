SLO County's COVID-19 hospitalizations, active cases at highest level since start of pandemic

San Luis Obispo County Public Health officials are reporting 2,680 new cases of COVID-19 since the last report on Tuesday.

Nine more COVID-19 related deaths were also reported, bringing the county's total to 398 deaths since the start of the pandemic. Those who died ranged in age from their 40s to their 90s.

Active COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations are the highest they've ever been in San Luis Obispo County.

Health officials are reporting 4,239 known active cases with 67 people in the hospital. Seven of those patients are in the ICU. That number has dropped from a high of 11 ICU patients during the current surge, which was reported on January 24.

Officials say hospital counts do not include people hospitalized for other reasons who also have COVID-19.

"We need to do everything we can to safeguard our hospital capacity for those who are severely ill, not only with COVID-19 but also with other dangerous problems like heart attacks, strokes and injuries," said Dr. Penny Borenstein, San Luis Obispo County Public Health Officer, in a press release issued Friday. "If you feel well or have only mild symptoms, please do not go to the hospital for COVID-19 testing. Instead, stay home to rest and call your regular doctor if you need guidance on treatment and home care. If you have severe symptoms like trouble breathing or pain and pressure in your chest, that is the time to seek care at the hospital right away."

Today we report 9 more residents have died due to #COVID19 and hospitalizations have reached their highest point in the pandemic. Cases continue to surge— with 4,814 new cases added over the last 7 days, bringing the 14-day average to 649. https://t.co/1Y8xKEoEsl — SLO Public Health (@SLOPublicHealth) January 28, 2022

Public Health says the 13,874 coronavirus cases reported so far in January represent about 30% of all cases reported in the county during the pandemic.

They say the actual number of positive cases is likely higher because these numbers do not include at-home test results.

Free coronavirus testing is available to the public in Paso Robles, San Luis Obispo, Grover Beach, and Morro Bay. Click here to register for an appointment.

Local urgent cares and many pharmacies also offer testing. Calling ahead for availability is encouraged.

To schedule an appointment for a COVID-19 vaccination, visit myturn.ca.gov. For information on mobile vaccine clinics in San Luis Obispo County, click here.

According to figures from Public Health, between June 15, 2021 and Jan. 28, 2022, San Luis Obispo County residents who are not fully vaccinated made up 65.4% of cases, 78.5% of hospitalizations, and 74.8% of COVID-19 deaths.

Sixty-six percent of eligible SLO County residents are fully vaccinated as of January 25, and 48.9 percent have received a booster shot.

SLO County Public Health typically reports COVID-19 case data twice a week - on Tuesdays and Fridays

To learn more about San Luis Obispo County's coronavirus response, visit slopublichealth.org/COVID19.