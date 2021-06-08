SLO, Santa Barbara counties meet yellow tier requirements

Both San Luis Obispo and Santa Barbara counties have met the requirements to move into the less restrictive yellow tier of the state's "Blueprint for a Safer Economy."

Metrics released Tuesday show San Luis Obispo County with a COVID-19 case rate of 1.6 cases per 100,000 people and a 1% positivity rate. Santa Barbara County has a case rate of 0.9 and a positivity rate of 0.7%.

Moving into the yellow tier means expanded capacity at gyms, movie theaters, indoor businesses, wineries, breweries and distilleries:



Restaurants - 50% capacity indoors; 200-person maximum is removed.

Gyms, fitness centers - 50% capacity indoors; saunas and steam rooms can open.

Wineries, breweries, distilleries - 50% capacity indoors or 200 people maximum.

Movie theaters - 50% capacity indoors; 200-person maximum is removed.

Bars that do not serve food can reopen indoors with a maximum capacity of 25 percent or 100 people maximum.

The updated restrictions go into effect on Wednesday, June 9.

The move to the yellow tier comes one week before the state fully reopens on June 15.