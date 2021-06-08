Watch

SLO, Santa Barbara counties meet yellow tier requirements

AP
This undated electron microscope image made available by the U.S. National Institutes of Health in February 2020 shows the Novel Coronavirus SARS-CoV-2, yellow, emerging from the surface of cells, blue/pink, cultured in the lab. Also known as 2019-nCoV, the virus causes COVID-19. The sample was isolated from a patient in the U.S. (NIAID-RML via AP)
Posted at 12:52 PM, Jun 08, 2021
and last updated 2021-06-08 15:52:40-04

Both San Luis Obispo and Santa Barbara counties have met the requirements to move into the less restrictive yellow tier of the state's "Blueprint for a Safer Economy."

Metrics released Tuesday show San Luis Obispo County with a COVID-19 case rate of 1.6 cases per 100,000 people and a 1% positivity rate. Santa Barbara County has a case rate of 0.9 and a positivity rate of 0.7%.

Moving into the yellow tier means expanded capacity at gyms, movie theaters, indoor businesses, wineries, breweries and distilleries:

  • Restaurants - 50% capacity indoors; 200-person maximum is removed.
  • Gyms, fitness centers - 50% capacity indoors; saunas and steam rooms can open.
  • Wineries, breweries, distilleries - 50% capacity indoors or 200 people maximum.
  • Movie theaters - 50% capacity indoors; 200-person maximum is removed.
  • Bars that do not serve food can reopen indoors with a maximum capacity of 25 percent or 100 people maximum.

The updated restrictions go into effect on Wednesday, June 9.

The move to the yellow tier comes one week before the state fully reopens on June 15.

