Watch

Coronavirus

Actions

Some Californians can't get vaccine despite surge in supply

items.[0].image.alt
AP
A coronavirus vaccine is said to be in the works.
vaccine
Posted at 12:52 PM, Apr 29, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-29 15:52:21-04

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Just a few weeks ago, California was struggling to meet the demand for COVID-19 vaccinations. Now the state is swimming in supply but some people, especially the home-bound, are struggling to receive the shots.

A San Francisco Bay Area doctor says he's pleading for doses to inoculate older patients who can’t make appointments online.

Health experts say going forward, it will take more effort to reach the unvaccinated.

The group includes people unable to leave their homes or who can’t miss work.

Counties, cities and providers nationwide are turning to paramedics to deliver in-home shots or arrange transportation to vaccination sites.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Coronavirus Resources and Information

San Luis Obispo County COVID-19 Statistics San Luis Obispo County Testing Information San Luis Obispo County Vaccine Information Santa Barbara County COVID-19 Statistics Santa Barbara County Testing Information Santa Barbara County Vaccine Information Tracking COVID-19 in CA