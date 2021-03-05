South SLO County COVID-19 vaccine clinic to move locations

The San Luis Obispo County COVID-19 vaccination site located currently located at Arroyo Grande High School will move to the South County Regional Center in Arroyo Grande starting Monday, March 8.

The move comes as the Lucia Mar Unified School District makes plans to return to in-person instruction.

County Public Health Department officials say 72,000 doses of vaccine have been administered in the county since December with approximately 17% of the county's population receiving at least one dose.

Health officials say increased vaccine supply from the State of California will allow the county to administer nearly 13,000 doses next week.

To find out if you are eligible to receive the COVID-19 vaccine in SLO County and to register for an appointment, click here.