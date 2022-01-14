St. Mary's students return to remote learning this week

Students at St. Mary of the Assumption School in Santa Maria are learning remotely this week.

The school started in-person on January 3, taking as many COVID-19 safety precautions as possible.

But after two weeks, in-person learning proved to be more difficult than expected as students and staff were needing to quarantine.

"We had a lot of students out and of course, the challenge of keeping track of who is where and why they are not here was daunting and hopefully accommodating everyone but when we were getting short on staff who could monitor everyone, that is when the decision was made," said principal Michelle Cox.

Principal Cox says they plan to be remote only this week and return to in-person classes next week.

