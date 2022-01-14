Watch

Coronavirus

Actions

St. Mary's students return to remote learning this week

items.[0].image.alt
Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
KSBY
St. Mary of the Assumption School, Santa Maria
st marys school.JPG
Posted at 6:07 PM, Jan 13, 2022
and last updated 2022-01-13 22:15:28-05

Students at St. Mary of the Assumption School in Santa Maria are learning remotely this week.

The school started in-person on January 3, taking as many COVID-19 safety precautions as possible.

But after two weeks, in-person learning proved to be more difficult than expected as students and staff were needing to quarantine.

"We had a lot of students out and of course, the challenge of keeping track of who is where and why they are not here was daunting and hopefully accommodating everyone but when we were getting short on staff who could monitor everyone, that is when the decision was made," said principal Michelle Cox.

Principal Cox says they plan to be remote only this week and return to in-person classes next week.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Coronavirus Resources and Information

San Luis Obispo County COVID-19 Statistics San Luis Obispo County Testing Information San Luis Obispo County Vaccine Information Santa Barbara County COVID-19 Statistics Santa Barbara County Testing Information Santa Barbara County Vaccine Information Tracking COVID-19 in CA