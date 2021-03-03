Menu

Watch

Coronavirus

Actions

Tenet Health Central Coast expands COVID-19 vaccination availability

items.[0].image.alt
Tenet Health
Sierra Vista Trauma Program Manager DeAnna Porter gives a COVID-19 vaccination to her mother, Cheryl Ford
Tenet vax .jpg
Posted at 1:00 PM, Mar 03, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-03 16:11:16-05

COVID-19 vaccinations are now available to a few more people in San Luis Obispo County.

Tenet Health Central Coast says it received permission from San Luis Obispo County on Tuesday to vaccinate eligible household members of staff.

Vaccines can only be administered to those 65 and older.

The vaccines are being given out at Sierra Vista Regional Medical Center and the recent approval means some staff are able to administer vaccines to their parents or other family members.

For information on how to get a COVID-19 vaccination appointment in San Luis Obispo County, click here.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Coronavirus Resources and Information
San Luis Obispo County COVID-19 Statistics San Luis Obispo County Testing Information San Luis Obispo County Vaccine Information Santa Barbara County COVID-19 Statistics Santa Barbara County Testing Information Santa Barbara County Vaccine Information Tracking COVID-19 in CA