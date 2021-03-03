Tenet Health Central Coast expands COVID-19 vaccination availability

COVID-19 vaccinations are now available to a few more people in San Luis Obispo County.

Tenet Health Central Coast says it received permission from San Luis Obispo County on Tuesday to vaccinate eligible household members of staff.

Vaccines can only be administered to those 65 and older.

The vaccines are being given out at Sierra Vista Regional Medical Center and the recent approval means some staff are able to administer vaccines to their parents or other family members.

