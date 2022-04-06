Watch

Coronavirus

Actions

"Test to Treat" sites are newest COVID-19 resource in SLO County

paxlovid.JPG
KSBY
paxlovid.JPG
Posted at 5:27 PM, Apr 05, 2022
and last updated 2022-04-05 20:28:36-04

San Luis Obispo County Public Health officials have announced the most recent phase of COVID-19 care in the county.

Seven local pharmacies and clinics have opened "Test to Treat" COVID-19 services—a one-stop-shop option that offers rapid COVID-19 testing, an on-site medical consultation, and prescription treatment for anti-viral pills Paxlovid, if the patient needs them.

Health officials say the strategy addresses a need for quick treatment of high-risk COVID-19 patients, notably those ages 65 and older or who have health conditions that put them at risk.

Locations that offer Test to Treat care include Cambria Drug & Gift, Med-Stop Urgent Care in San Luis Obispo, BestCare Pharmacy in Arroyo Grande, and the Community Health Centers of the Central Coast in Arroyo Grande, Cambria, Paso Robles and Templeton.

Hours vary by location. Most sites charge testing and medical consultation fees, though bills will usually be charged to a patient's insurance. Medication, if prescribed, is free of charge.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Coronavirus Resources and Information

San Luis Obispo County COVID-19 Statistics San Luis Obispo County Testing Information San Luis Obispo County Vaccine Information Santa Barbara County COVID-19 Statistics Santa Barbara County Testing Information Santa Barbara County Vaccine Information Tracking COVID-19 in CA