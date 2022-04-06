"Test to Treat" sites are newest COVID-19 resource in SLO County

San Luis Obispo County Public Health officials have announced the most recent phase of COVID-19 care in the county.

Seven local pharmacies and clinics have opened "Test to Treat" COVID-19 services—a one-stop-shop option that offers rapid COVID-19 testing, an on-site medical consultation, and prescription treatment for anti-viral pills Paxlovid, if the patient needs them.

Health officials say the strategy addresses a need for quick treatment of high-risk COVID-19 patients, notably those ages 65 and older or who have health conditions that put them at risk.

Locations that offer Test to Treat care include Cambria Drug & Gift, Med-Stop Urgent Care in San Luis Obispo, BestCare Pharmacy in Arroyo Grande, and the Community Health Centers of the Central Coast in Arroyo Grande, Cambria, Paso Robles and Templeton.

Hours vary by location. Most sites charge testing and medical consultation fees, though bills will usually be charged to a patient's insurance. Medication, if prescribed, is free of charge.