Two more COVID deaths reported in SLO County as case rate climbs

COVID-19 cases continue to surge in San Luis Obispo County, according to data released Tuesday afternoon.

The county has added 1,121 new COVID-19 cases to the record since Friday, public health officials report. In total, there are 1,967 active COVID cases in the county.

Two county residents, one in their fifties and one in their sixties, have died from COVID-19, bringing the county total to 375.

On Tuesday, 41 county residents were battling COVID in the hospital, including eight patients in the ICU.

The 14-day daily case average has risen to 283, health officials reported. The test positivity rate has reached 19.2%, rising above the previous peak of 11.1% recorded in Jan. 2021.

San Luis Obispo County's case rate is up to 102.3, a notable spike from the previously recorded rate of 39 and the highest case rate since the county began recording the statistic on Sept. 8, 2020.

Health officials say that about 75% of recent COVID-19 cases that undergo sequencing are of the Omicron variant. About 25% are of the Delta variant.

Health officials warn that the prevalence of both contagious variants could lead to an overwhelmed local health care system.

"COVID-19 is currently surging all around us, and we need to protect our hospital capacity for those who are severely ill," Dr. Penny Borenstein, County Health Officer, said in a statement. "Please do not go to the ER for testing or mild symptoms."

County health officials urge those who have traveled, gathered with a group or been exposed to COVID-19 to get tested three to five days after exposure or travel.

County Public Health testing sites continue to offer testing Monday through Friday by appointment. Testing is also available at local pharmacies and urgent cares.

No-cost vaccine appointments can be scheduled online.