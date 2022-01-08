Watch

Coronavirus

Actions

U.K. government advisers recommend against 4th vaccine dose

items.[0].image.alt
Stefan Rousseau/AP
Britain's Health Secretary Sajid Javid, right, meets staff in a COVID-19 Intensive Care Unit during a visit to Kings College Hospital in London, Friday Jan. 7, 2022. (Stefan Rousseau/PA via AP)
Virus Outbreak Britain
Posted at 11:21 AM, Jan 08, 2022
and last updated 2022-01-08 14:21:27-05

LONDON (AP) — U.K. government advisers have recommended against giving a fourth dose of COVID-19 vaccine to nursing home residents and people over 80 because data shows that a third shot offers lasting protection against admission to the hospital.

The U.K. Health Security Agency says that for people over 65, protection against hospitalization remains at about 90% three months after the third dose.

As a result, the Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunization late Friday advised the government that there was no need to offer a fourth dose, or second booster, to vulnerable people at this time.

Instead, the government should focus on giving a third dose to as many people as possible to boost protection against the highly transmissible omicron variant.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. The Associated Press contributed to this report. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Coronavirus Resources and Information

San Luis Obispo County COVID-19 Statistics San Luis Obispo County Testing Information San Luis Obispo County Vaccine Information Santa Barbara County COVID-19 Statistics Santa Barbara County Testing Information Santa Barbara County Vaccine Information Tracking COVID-19 in CA