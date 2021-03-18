Updated state guidance allows for 1 observer per player during youth sporting events

State health officials have updated guidance for who can observe youth sporting events.

The San Luis Obispo County Public Health Department says the new guidance means one adult or immediate household member of each player may attend practices or games “as needed for age-appropriate supervision.”

“The State provided additional clarity on observers for youth sports and so we are adjusting our information accordingly. We expect this can continue to allow parents to safely engage in their child’s sports activities,” said SLO County Public Health Officer Dr. Penny Borenstein.

Scouts and college recruiters are also not being permitted at these events.

“The total number of observers is limited to ensure that physical distance can be maintained and reduce potential crowding,” the county said in a press release.

Health official say those who are allowed to attend will be required to wear face coverings and comply with other COVID-19 guidelines, including social distancing.

Assemblyman Jordan Cunningham doesn’t agree with the revised guidance from the state, saying that if people are allowed to dine indoors and visit other places, they should be able to watch sporting events in person.

“CDPH (California Department of Public Health) should immediately issue new youth sports’ spectator guidance that more closely aligns with professional sports’ spectator guidance,” Cunningham said.

San Luis Obispo County is currently in the red COVID-19 tier. Once the county moves into the less-restrictive orange tier, some restrictions will loosen.

