US has enough COVID-19 vaccines for boosters, kids' shots

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — With more than 40 million doses of coronavirus vaccines available, U.S. health authorities said they’re confident there will be enough for every American who qualifies.

A spike in demand is expected after the Centers and Disease Control and Prevention endorsed boosters of the Pfizer vaccine for all Americans 65 and older.

The CDC said younger people at higher risk from the coronavirus because of health conditions or their jobs would also qualify.

Meanwhile, more than 70 million Americans remain unvaccinated.

That's despite the enticement of lottery prizes, free food or gifts and pleas from exhausted health care workers as the average number of deaths per day climbed to more than 1,900 in recent weeks.