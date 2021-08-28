Watch

Coronavirus

Actions

US Open players don't need COVID shots; about half have them

items.[0].image.alt
Kirsty Wigglesworth/AP
FILE - Serbia's Novak Djokovic plays a return to Italy's Matteo Berrettini during the men's singles final on day thirteen of the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London, in this Sunday, July 11, 2021, file photo. Djokovic is seeded for the U.S. Open, the year's last Grand Slam tennis tournament. Play in the main draw begins in New York on Monday, Aug. 30. (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth, FIle)
US Open Capsules Tennis
Posted at 3:29 PM, Aug 28, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-28 18:29:36-04

NEW YORK (AP) — There will be some key contrasts when it comes to COVID vaccinations at the U.S. Open tennis tournament.

Players do not need to be vaccinated — and only about half are. Spectators suddenly now do after a change in policy was made just a few days before play begins Monday.

Others such as chair umpires, ball kids and members of the media also need to show proof of vaccination.

The other split — one that reflects segments of society as a whole — is that there are players such as Andy Murray who see vaccination as serving the greater good and players such as Novak Djokovic who call it a personal decision.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Coronavirus Resources and Information

San Luis Obispo County COVID-19 Statistics San Luis Obispo County Testing Information San Luis Obispo County Vaccine Information Santa Barbara County COVID-19 Statistics Santa Barbara County Testing Information Santa Barbara County Vaccine Information Tracking COVID-19 in CA