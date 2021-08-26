Watch

Coronavirus

Actions

Vaccine clinics coming to Lompoc schools

The vaccine clinics will be held from Monday, Aug. 30 to Friday, Sept. 3.
items.[0].image.alt
Nathan Sharkey
The vaccine clinics will be open to the Lompoc community.
Pfizer Vaccine
Posted at 2:44 PM, Aug 26, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-26 17:44:46-04

From Aug. 31 to Sept. 3, five different Lompoc schools will host vaccine clinics.

The clinics will begin at 2 p.m. and last for a few hours in the afternoon. Tuesday's clinic will conclude at 4 p.m., and the other clinics will run until 5 p.m.

Clinics will be at Cabrillo High School, Vandenberg Middle School, Lompoc High School, Hapgood Elementary School and Lompoc Valley Middle School.

All clinics will provide the Pfizer vaccine. They are open to the community, and those 12 years old and older can participate.

Participants can find times, locations, a link to register and the consent forms online.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Coronavirus Resources and Information

San Luis Obispo County COVID-19 Statistics San Luis Obispo County Testing Information San Luis Obispo County Vaccine Information Santa Barbara County COVID-19 Statistics Santa Barbara County Testing Information Santa Barbara County Vaccine Information Tracking COVID-19 in CA