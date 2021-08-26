Vaccine clinics coming to Lompoc schools

From Aug. 31 to Sept. 3, five different Lompoc schools will host vaccine clinics.

The clinics will begin at 2 p.m. and last for a few hours in the afternoon. Tuesday's clinic will conclude at 4 p.m., and the other clinics will run until 5 p.m.

Clinics will be at Cabrillo High School, Vandenberg Middle School, Lompoc High School, Hapgood Elementary School and Lompoc Valley Middle School.

All clinics will provide the Pfizer vaccine. They are open to the community, and those 12 years old and older can participate.

Participants can find times, locations, a link to register and the consent forms online.