2 Lompoc men arrested for Miner's Ace Hardware robbery

Two Lompoc men have been arrested in connection to a Miner's Ace Hardware robbery in Arroyo Grande according to the Lompoc Police Department.

Lompoc Police say on Wednesday, around 9 a.m., two men went to Miner's Ace Hardware in Arroyo Grande and stole various items. After being confronted by store employees, a physical altercation occurred. During the altercation, police say one man pepper sprayed the employees before both men fled the scene.

Before the Arroyo Grande robbery, the two men were also suspected of stealing from an Ace Hardware store in San Luis Obispo, according to police.

Later Wednesday afternoon, Lompoc Police Department Officers located both men and their vehicle behind a Lompoc motel. The men ran away but officers eventually arrested both of them. Lompoc officers and detectives found the stolen items and the pepper spray which police say was likely used during the robbery.

The individuals were identified as Lompoc residents 27-year-old David Samulski and 31-year-old Alberto Montesdeoca. Samulski and Montesdeoca were booked in the Lompoc jail for running from Lompoc Officers. Montesdeoca was also booked for possessing Fentanyl and drug paraphernalia.

Samulski and Montesdeoca were then transported back to Arroyo Grande for booking under the charge of robbery.