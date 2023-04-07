4 SLO Co. adults arrested on suspicion of drug-related crimes

Four San Luis Obispo County adults were arrested on Wednesday on suspicion of various drug-related crimes according to a press release sent by the San Luis Obispo County Sheriff's Office.

Sheriff officials said the Sheriff's Office Special Operations Unit (SOU) was conducting surveillance at the Budget Inn Motel in the 1000 block of Olive Street in San Luis Obispo on Wednesday.

Detectives said they saw four people arrive in a vehicle and enter a motel room. Detectives said they recognized two of the people as being on probation and having active probation violation warrants.

Detectives approached the suspects and searched the motel room and vehicle. Detectives seized approximately 1.3 pounds (589 grams) of methamphetamine, 3.4 ounces (96 grams) of fentanyl, and a loaded Glock-style style ghost handgun. The street value, if the controlled substances were sold by the gram, would be approximately $15,000, according to sheriff officials.

Sheriff officials say this resulted in the arrests of the following people who were booked into the county jail: