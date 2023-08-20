65-year-old man in critical condition after being struck by vehicle in San Luis Obispo hit-and-run

San Luis Obispo Police officers are searching for the vehicle that struck a 65-year-old man in San Luis Obispo late Saturday evening in what's being called a hit-and-run.

Police say the incident occurred at 11:30 p.m. at the intersection of Santa Rosa and Higuera Street.

Upon arrival police and San Luis Obispo Fire Department personnel located an adult man in the roadway with obvious injuries consistent with being struck by a vehicle.

The injured man was transported to the hospital for emergency care in critical condition.

Officials say the suspect and suspect vehicle were not located at the scene.

The San Luis Obispo Police Department is seeking assistance from the public who might have information regarding this incident, specifically any information related to the suspect vehicle or driver.

If you were in the area of Santa Rosa and Higuera at around 11:15-11:30 p.m. on Saturday evening and can provide information, you are asked to please contact San Luis Obispo Police at 805-781-7312 and reference case #230819085.