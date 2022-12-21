7 million fentanyl pills seized in 2022 by DEA's Los Angeles division

The Drug Enforcement Administration Los Angeles Field Division says it seized over 7 million fentanyl pills and more than one thousand pounds of fentanyl powder this year.

DEA Los Angeles says it seized more than double the amount of fentanyl pills compared to 2021.

The agency estimates that the seizures represent 38 million deadly doses of fentanyl.

“Los Angeles is a major transshipment hub for fentanyl and other drugs and we continue to see massive amounts of addictive drugs flooding our neighborhoods. These seizures represent our tenacious efforts to make our communities safer and our ongoing commitment to save lives,” said Bill Vodner, the DEA Los Angeles Special Agent in Charge, in a press release.

4,000 pounds of cocaine, 16,000 pounds of methamphetamine, and 337 pounds of heroin were also seized this year.