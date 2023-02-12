Bicyclist killed in mutli-vehicle collision, one person arrested

A San Luis Obispo bicyclist is dead after colliding with multiple vehicles Saturday night.

Police say they responded to reports of a vehicle and bicyclist collision at 9:01 p.m. at the intersection of South Higuera St. and Prado Rd.

Investigators say that the 23-year-old male bicyclist was hit by one vehicle and then hit by a second moments after.

When first responder arrived, they declared the bicyclist died at the scene of the crash.

The second driver remained at the scene of the crash and fully cooperated with officers. Police determined that drugs and alcohol were not a factor with that driver.

The first driver fled the scene of the crash.

Police were able to find the suspect's vehicle at a nearby residence.

19-year-old Jorge Eduardo Torres was arrested and charged with Felony Hit and Run and Vehicular Manslaughter.

Police are still investigating the collision and are asking any witnesses to contact the SLO Police Department at 805-781-7313,